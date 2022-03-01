Barclays Trims Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Target Price to $120.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of PM opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

