Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $29.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NOMD opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

