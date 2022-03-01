Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $508.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evolus by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evolus by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

