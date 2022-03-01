Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $508.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.27. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
