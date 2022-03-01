Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to Hold at Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ORC stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.06%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -113.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 684,672 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

