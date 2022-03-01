Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.