Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nikola by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

