Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

