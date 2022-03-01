$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $448.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.05.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

