L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $7.11. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 19,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

