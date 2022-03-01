Trecora Resources (TREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TREC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 million, a PE ratio of -443.28 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

