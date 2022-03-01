Trecora Resources (TREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE TREC opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 million, a PE ratio of -443.28 and a beta of 0.56. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $9.38.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trecora Resources (TREC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.