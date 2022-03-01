LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in LivaNova by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

