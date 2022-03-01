Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Stitch Fix has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.80. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

