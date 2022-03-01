Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.40

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and traded as low as $83.85. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMTNF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

