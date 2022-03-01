FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 41,487 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

