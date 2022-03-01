NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.30

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.30 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 42.85 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.13 ($0.59), with a volume of 56,538 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £20.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

