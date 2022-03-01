AeroVironment (AVAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY22 guidance at $1.23-1.37 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.230-$1.370 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.72 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AeroVironment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

