Guidewire Software (GWRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

