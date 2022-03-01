Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Immersion in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IMMR opened at $5.32 on Monday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 15.73%.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 640.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

