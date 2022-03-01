FY2022 EPS Estimates for Offerpad Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Offerpad in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at 5.13 on Monday. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of 4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad (Get Rating)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

