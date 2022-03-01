FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

NYSE:STN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

