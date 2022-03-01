Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE FIX opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after purchasing an additional 375,704 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 269,930 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $13,691,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

