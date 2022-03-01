Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.18

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.18 ($16.80) and traded as low as GBX 690.99 ($9.27). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 748 ($10.04), with a volume of 209,385 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,634 ($21.92).

The stock has a market cap of £644.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 949.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,252.18.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

