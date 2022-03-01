Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $101.90 on Friday. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.