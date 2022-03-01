Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

RSKD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Riskified stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

