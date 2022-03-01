Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

