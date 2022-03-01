Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.
Shares of PLAB opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics (Get Rating)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
