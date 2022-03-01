Piper Sandler Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $674.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $623.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $474.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.