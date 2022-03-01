NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.18 and a beta of 0.94. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

