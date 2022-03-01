Piper Sandler Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

