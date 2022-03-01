SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.56.

SEAS opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

