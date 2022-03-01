SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.56.
SEAS opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.18.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.