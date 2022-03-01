Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.22.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 411.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square (SQ)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.