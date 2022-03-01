Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.22.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $127.50 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 411.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

