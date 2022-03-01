Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $220.23 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.63 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.