Head to Head Review: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) vs. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Taoping shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Taoping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 1.64 -$9.94 million ($0.75) -3.51 Taoping $11.06 million 1.58 -$17.69 million N/A N/A

Elys Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Risk & Volatility

Elys Game Technology has a beta of 4.61, meaning that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elys Game Technology and Taoping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.91, suggesting a potential upside of 200.63%. Given Elys Game Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -28.52% -36.86% -20.30% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Taoping on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third-party agents that manage white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Taoping (Get Rating)

Taoping, Inc. provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

