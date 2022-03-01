Comparing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and IDEXX Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 5 0 2.71

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $702.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.49 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.28 IDEXX Laboratories $3.22 billion 13.95 $744.84 million $8.61 61.83

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40% IDEXX Laboratories 23.17% 102.84% 31.16%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats StageZero Life Sciences on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve production, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983, and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

