Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will announce $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.35 billion. Amgen posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

