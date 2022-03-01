Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) & Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Critical Comparison

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Charles Schwab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles Schwab 0 4 12 0 2.75

Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $97.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Charles Schwab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles Schwab $18.52 billion 8.26 $5.86 billion $2.82 29.95

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Charles Schwab 31.61% 14.01% 1.12%

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

