Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.