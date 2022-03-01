NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.