Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09).

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.