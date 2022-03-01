Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09).
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
