Societe Generale Lowers Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to €57.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.46.

NYSE FMS opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

