Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE GBX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 83.8% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 232,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

