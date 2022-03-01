Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.96 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

