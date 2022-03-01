FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,400,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

