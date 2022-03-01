Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Shares of AMED opened at $160.24 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

