Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 137,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
