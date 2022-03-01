Truist Financial Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of several other research reports. upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of ICFI opened at $88.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

