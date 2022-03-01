Holley (HLLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLLY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 503,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Holley by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

