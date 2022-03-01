REE Automotive (REE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
