REE Automotive (REE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on REE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.