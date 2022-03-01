Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.On from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

EONGY opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

