Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $135.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $140.87 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

