Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $131.00 at Citigroup

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.